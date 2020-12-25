Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 7,019,822 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 8,093,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,090,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,896,000 after purchasing an additional 473,526 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 3,108,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,864,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.