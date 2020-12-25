Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SAFE. Mizuho upped their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Safehold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. Safehold has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $546,562.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,655,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,691,524.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Safehold by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Safehold by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Safehold by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Safehold by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

