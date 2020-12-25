Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Zap has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zap has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00047098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00318233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

