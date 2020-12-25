Zel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $818,103.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $2.46 million and $818,103.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00252434 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00034087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 118,945,425 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.