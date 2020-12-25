Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Hits $160,142.67

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $160,142.67 and approximately $6,370.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00340679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

