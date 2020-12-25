ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $4,121,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,278,953 shares of company stock worth $98,136,684.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $20,434,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

