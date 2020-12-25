ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZOZO in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ZOZO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRTTY opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

