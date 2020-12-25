ZPER (ZPR) One Day Volume Hits $150.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 119.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $187,619.93 and $150.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Allbit, Bit-Z and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00049583 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002133 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004585 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Liquid, BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

