Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ZYME stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 79,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,064. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.
