Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,999,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 4.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,376,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,118 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 79,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,064. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.