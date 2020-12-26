$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.02). Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DENN. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 389,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,546. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $878.09 million, a PE ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Denny’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Denny’s by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 566,268 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.