$0.02 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

MMLP opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.04.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

