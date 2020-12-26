$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

FOUR stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $74.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

