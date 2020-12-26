$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 884 shares of company stock valued at $154,110 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $174.06. The company had a trading volume of 137,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,935. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.17, a PEG ratio of 135.54 and a beta of 0.61.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

