$0.07 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.60 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $832.10 million, a P/E ratio of -386.54 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

