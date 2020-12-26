-$0.10 EPS Expected for OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). OncoCyte reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OncoCyte.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

OCX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $158.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.