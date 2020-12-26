$0.14 EPS Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.20. Luminex posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Luminex’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Luminex stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.