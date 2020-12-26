-$0.15 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.20 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $452.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

