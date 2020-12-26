-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXR. ValuEngine raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 394,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,042. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.