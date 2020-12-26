$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,937. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.