$0.41 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. The Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. 3,265,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,135,854. The company has a market capitalization of $229.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

