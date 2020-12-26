$0.51 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 480.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 189.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 124,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,897. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

