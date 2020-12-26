$0.55 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

MBWM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBWM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.24. 14,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $442.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

