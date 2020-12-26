$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

ACC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 279,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

