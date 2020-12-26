-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

