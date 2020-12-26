$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.48. 18,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

