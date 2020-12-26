-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.68. 101,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,936. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.