-$0.93 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the highest is ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.13. 424,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,400. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.