$1.30 EPS Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,308 shares of company stock worth $38,535,881. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.