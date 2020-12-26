$1.63 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report sales of $1.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.26 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $437,100 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,225. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $491.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.