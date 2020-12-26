11,982 Shares in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 110.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 384,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 201,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $965,000.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.14 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $774.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.