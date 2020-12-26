16,616 Shares in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 600.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 48,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $300.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

