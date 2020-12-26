18,200 Shares in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SVMK by 1,186.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 109,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 248.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 191,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of SVMK opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVMK news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,961 shares of company stock worth $3,272,941 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.