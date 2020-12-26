1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.98

1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.98 and traded as low as $26.15. 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.28 million and a P/E ratio of -18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21.

1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.65) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Spatial Plc will post 21.9999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) news, insider Andrew Fabian bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,275.67).

About 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA)

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

