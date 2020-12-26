-$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the lowest is ($2.98). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.83) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.85) to ($7.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($8.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.26) to ($6.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.73.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,992. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

