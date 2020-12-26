21,165 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

