$249.47 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will report sales of $249.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.61 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $272.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAY opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

