2key.network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $230,178.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $230,178.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00042706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00297261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,781,859 tokens. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.