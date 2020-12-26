$30.17 Million in Sales Expected for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will post $30.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Assertio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.37 million. Assertio reported sales of $59.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio will report full-year sales of $106.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.66 million to $107.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $115.85 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assertio.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assertio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Assertio by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Assertio by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assertio stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,248,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,254. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.