$302.98 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post sales of $302.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.01 million. RadNet reported sales of $300.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,419.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RadNet by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 65,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.46.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.