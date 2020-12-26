$330.68 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce $330.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $341.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $262.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.09.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

