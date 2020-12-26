$333.03 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post sales of $333.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $451.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

SM stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $689.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

