34,214 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,214 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,208,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 414.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

