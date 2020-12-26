35,975 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

NYSE:AMH opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

