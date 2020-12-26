360 DigiTech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 851 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 555% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

QFIN opened at $10.84 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

