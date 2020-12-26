$40.04 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post sales of $40.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.91 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $161.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $161.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $163.55 million, with estimates ranging from $157.62 million to $168.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 417.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $133,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 99,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

