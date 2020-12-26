$44.57 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) to post sales of $44.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.47 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $45.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $176.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.51 million to $177.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $180.71 million, with estimates ranging from $178.22 million to $183.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRET. TheStreet raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

IRET traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. 24,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 349.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

