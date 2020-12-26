$481.31 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post $481.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $497.60 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $607.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 85,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $759,280. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,382,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,966,000 after acquiring an additional 107,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 733,154 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

