Abyss Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $126,155.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00046912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00316434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00030777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

