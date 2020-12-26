Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $326.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

