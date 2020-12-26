ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $8.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

ADMA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

